Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $323.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,672 shares of company stock worth $7,590,312. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $267.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

