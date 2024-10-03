Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 650 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $265.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

