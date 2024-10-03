Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 24,938 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 24,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,065.45 ($30,389.96).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 92,717 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$159,380.52 ($109,917.60).
- On Thursday, July 11th, Karl Siegling purchased 12,808 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$23,348.98 ($16,102.75).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
