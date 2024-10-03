Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 24,938 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 24,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,065.45 ($30,389.96).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 92,717 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$159,380.52 ($109,917.60).

On Thursday, July 11th, Karl Siegling purchased 12,808 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$23,348.98 ($16,102.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Opportunities Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

