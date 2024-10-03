Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Opportunities Fund
In related news, insider Karl Siegling acquired 92,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$159,380.52 ($109,917.60). Insiders own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
