Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 207,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

