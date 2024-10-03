Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 207,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $12.16.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.