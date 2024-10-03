Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.11.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
