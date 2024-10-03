Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 128,732 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 623,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.