Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 128,732 shares trading hands.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
