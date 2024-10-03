Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
CHW stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 43,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,152. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
