Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

CHW stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 43,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,152. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.