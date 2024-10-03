Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.