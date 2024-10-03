Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 15.70. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total value of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

