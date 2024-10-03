Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

CSQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 84,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,254. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.61.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

