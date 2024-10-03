California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 124,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,675. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. California Resources has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 3,737.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 189,675 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

