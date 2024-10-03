Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.45 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

