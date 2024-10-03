Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $49.97. 1,548,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,346,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

