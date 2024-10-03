Cameron McCullagh Purchases 1,955,180 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 1,955,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,873,062.44 ($1,291,767.20).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 201,341 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,341.00 ($138,855.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
