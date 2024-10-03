Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.70. 22,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 544,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $8,386,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $10,704,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 383.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

