Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$46.79 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.91. The company has a market cap of C$99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

