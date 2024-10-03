Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

