Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 155.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $799.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 299,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bitfarms by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 153,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $4,016,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

