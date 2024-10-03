CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading 7.4% Higher

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 30,033,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 134,112,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The firm has a market cap of £5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

