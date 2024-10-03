Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 10,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 66,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

