Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.43 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 82.20 ($1.10). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.11), with a volume of 9,305 shares.

Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.31. The company has a market cap of £162.70 million, a PE ratio of 756.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,727.27%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

