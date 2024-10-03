Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.57 and traded as high as C$50.49. Capital Power shares last traded at C$50.22, with a volume of 565,368 shares traded.

CPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.74.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8211658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

