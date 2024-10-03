Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.20. 1,103,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 944,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $546.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

