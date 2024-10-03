Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £4,956.64 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Powell purchased 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,630.07).

Card Factory Trading Down 2.0 %

CARD stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £337.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.21. Card Factory plc has a 52 week low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93).

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Card Factory’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.47) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

