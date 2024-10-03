Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 5,936 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,282.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,445 shares in the company, valued at $263,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cardlytics Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
