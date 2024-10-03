CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading 14.4% Higher

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 17,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

CareRx Stock Up 14.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

