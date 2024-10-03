CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading 14.4% Higher

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 17,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
CareRx Stock Up 14.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.
CareRx Company Profile
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareRx
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.