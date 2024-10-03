CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn Sells 3,495 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 380,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,092. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

