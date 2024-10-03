Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $445.82 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $451.82. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.53.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.75.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

