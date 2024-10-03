CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in CarMax by 127.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax Trading Down 3.5 %

KMX opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

