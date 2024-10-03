CarMax (KMX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/27/2024 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating.
- 9/27/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2024 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – CarMax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – CarMax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
CarMax Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of KMX stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax
Institutional Trading of CarMax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.