Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,148.46

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,148.46 ($15.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,232.50 ($16.49). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,206 ($16.13), with a volume of 711,691 shares.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

