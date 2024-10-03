Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 7,607,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,954,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 205,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $624,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

