Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,464,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total value of $17,464,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,058,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,111,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total value of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,075. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

