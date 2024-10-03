Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 541,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 34,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 328,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

