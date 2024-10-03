Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 320 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 111,599 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.32 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,245 shares of company stock worth $4,296,237. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

