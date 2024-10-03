Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNF opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

