Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $213.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

