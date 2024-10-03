Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oracle by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,920,000 after buying an additional 2,093,893 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,224,000 after buying an additional 1,526,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after buying an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $167.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

