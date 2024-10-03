Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $394.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $397.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.47.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.94.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

