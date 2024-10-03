Cavalry Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,181 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Snowflake accounts for about 5.9% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $171,608,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after acquiring an additional 660,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after acquiring an additional 600,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,386 shares of company stock worth $5,715,941 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

