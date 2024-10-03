Cavalry Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 11.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KP Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 44,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,960,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $911.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

