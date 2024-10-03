Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 7,984 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cavalry Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises 7.7% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 93.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $112,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

LITE opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

