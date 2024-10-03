CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

