CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,929 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $35,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $125.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

