CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 1,609 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,155,915.03.

Shares of CCL.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,031. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$82.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

