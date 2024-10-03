Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.78. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 927 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $493.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

