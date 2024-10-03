Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

