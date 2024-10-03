Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 10,758 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,890,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,928,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,920,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYG opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

