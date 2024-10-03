Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 5.66% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AAPR opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.